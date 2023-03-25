Tekashi 6ix9ine's Baby Mama Says Beatdown Is Embarrassing For Daughter

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama says he didn't just embarrass himself by getting jumped at the gym ... he embarrassed his daughter, too.

Sara Molina, through her rep, tells TMZ ... Tekashi's very public altercations have been sad to see, adding their seven-year-old daughter, Saraiyah, will eventually see the ways he's acted when she grows up.

Although he did nothing wrong when he was beaten at an L.A. Fitness, Sara believes he was reckless by not having security, especially given his history of public altercations.

She also points out he was recently kicked out of the World Baseball Classic because he was heavily intoxicated. Sara says she's surprised 69 has been walking around like he can't be touched, and the beatdown proves he's misguided.

Play video content

Sara's been concerned with their daughter's safety ever since Tekashi started beefing with other rappers years ago. Sara claims Tekashi hasn't reached out about Saraiyah since late last year ... but she's doing fine, regardless.

All things considered, Sara tells us she's more focused on Trump getting indicted than Tekashi getting jumped at LA Fitness ... but she's hoping her baby daddy will get the help she says he needs.

Play video content