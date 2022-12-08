Tekashi 6ix9ine Shows Off Boxing Skills, Not Interested In Celeb Fight

Play video content Instagram / @blackbox.dxb

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been spending a ton of time in the boxing gym recently ... but those looking to see him settle his many beefs in the ring are SOL -- 'cause TMZ Sports is told the rapper is NOT interested in taking a celebrity fight.

The New York rapper hit up the Black Box Gym in Dubai earlier this week ... getting in a workout with 17-3 Iranian boxer Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid.

You can see the 26-year-old look throwing a couple of right hooks at Farid's mitts and working some defensive moves ... all while wearing Crocs.

Despite Tekashi's effort to improve his skills, it's not for any particular reason aside from staying in shape -- even though one would think he could be gearing up for a bout after his recent brawl with DJ Lucasdirty in Dubai.

Tekashi tells us he has "nothing brewing in the boxing world" ... and he's just doing his best to keep off the pounds.

A few years back, Tekashi felt some type of way about being fat-shamed online and vowed to make a change.

"I’ve been gaining a lot of weight and a lot of people have been calling me fat," Tekashi said in 2018. "They’re drawing pictures of me. Instead of drawing me like the regular Tekashi, they’re drawing me like fat Tekashi."

"I've been making a lot of money and haven’t been caring about my physical appearance. So I want my fans to, like, join me."