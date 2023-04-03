Sneaker Artist Kreative Customs Hospitalized After Horrific Motorcycle Crash

Famed sneaker artist Kreative Customs -- designer of custom kicks for star athletes like Cam Newton -- was in a horrific motorcycle accident, and may never be able to walk again, according to his business partner and friend Dez Customz.

Dez, a fellow top sneaker/cleat artist, shared the terrible news Sunday evening, posting a photo of Mohammed Gafar in the hospital, saying he was involved in a serious motorcycle accident on March 26 and "faces a very difficult and long road ahead."

"The prognosis for him being able to walk again is not good. But if anyone has the will and stubbornness to prove them wrong it’s Moe."

Dez -- whose client list includes Joel Embiid -- provided another update Monday, saying Moe was awake and talking after having back surgery.

"The situation to be honest is plain and simple -- there's very little opportunity that he will walk again. That's the truth," Dez said.

"His arms, hands, upper body, neck everything is intact. No damage to the head."

Fans and artists from all over penned encouraging messages to Moe, including Mache who shared an emotional IG post ... saying his heart dropped when he got the news.

"Thoughts and prayers are great but Moe needs way more than that," the famous artist said.

"As a fellow artist and entrepreneur there’s probably no insurance or $401k to tap into to cover the amount of medical bills that are going to face him and his family as he battles in the hospital."

A GoFundMe has been started to help Moe and his family pay medical bills.

"It’s going to be a long hard fight but I know Moe, he will prevail," Mache said "Let’s help him and his family out."

Moe has been in the sneaker art business for years and shared some of his work with us, from Cam Newton's custom dabbing cleats to designing Ricky Jean-Francois's $6K Nike Marty McFly kicks.