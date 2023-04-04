Joey Chestnut Devours 38 Wings In Front Of Detroit Pistons Players

Joey Chestnut gave the whole Detroit Pistons squad a front-row seat to a grub-guzzling extravaganza this week -- downing 38 chicken wings in just over three minutes -- and the players couldn't believe their eyes!!

The greatest eater of all time is slated to be the halftime entertainment when the Pistons host the Miami Heat on Tuesday ... where he'll down as many Coney dogs as he can to raise money for Forgotten Harvest, an org. that helps feed the needy.

Apparently, Jaws needed to warm up his jaws before the big moment ... getting in some practice by showing Pistons hoopers how many wings he could eat in three minutes and 13 seconds (get it, 313?).

After guessing how many wings Joey Chestnut could eat, the #Pistons got to watch him go to work 🍗 pic.twitter.com/xnp0eljjYD — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) April 4, 2023 @DetroitPistons

Guard Jared Rhoden was starstruck over Joey's visit ... saying he's been a big fan for years.

Center James Wiseman didn't have to say much to get his feelings across -- his eyes grew massive as Joey wrecked some drums and flats.

The Pistons even cheered for the guy ... chanting "Joey, Joey!" while the pile of bones grew bigger.

3:13 later, Joey's total was officially announced ... and he hilariously replied, "That's it?!?!"

After the incredible feat, the team got to take some pics with Joey ... and they were all super pumped over what they just saw.