Michael K Williams' Nephew Hopes Convicted Drug Dealer Finds God in Prison

Michael K. Williams' family is trying to move on from the trauma they've endured since his overdose, and his nephew says that process includes hoping the heroin dealer who sold the fatal batch to Michael finds help behind bars.

The late 'Wire' star's nephew, Dominic Dupont, tells TMZ ... the dealer's going to need God and everything that comes with believing in a higher power to make it through a lengthy prison sentence.

As we reported ... 39-year-old Irvin Cartagena pled guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiring to distribute drugs in connection to Michael's fatal 2021 overdose ... cutting a plea deal in exchange for a prison term between five and 40 years.

Dominic found his famous uncle dead from an overdose in the actor's Brooklyn apartment, and he watched Wednesday as Cartagena entered his plea.

He says Cartagena is likely to spend decades in a cage because of poor choices, and hopes he uses the time to get himself together.

For Dominic, justice in Michael's death is complicated. He says he's an advocate for justice -- just as his uncle was -- but adds, "People have to be held accountable and responsible for the decisions they make."

Michael's nephew says Wednesday's court proceedings amounted to a sad day for the family ... and there are no winners in this situation because nothing will bring back Michael.

Moving forward, Dominic says society needs to do a better job helping people dealing with addiction, as well as finding successful ways to reduce the influx of drugs on America's streets.