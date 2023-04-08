Aaron Rodgers One Step Closer To Becoming a New York Jet

Green Bay Packers superstar QB Aaron Rodgers seems to be one step closer to getting his wish of playing football in The Big Apple.

New York Jets General Manager Joe Douglas pretty much confirmed on Friday night that Rodgers would be wearing his team's Gang Green uniform, although no timeline was given for the potential trade.

Play video content Instagram/@audacysports

Douglas made the announcement during a public appearance on stage with CBS NFL analyst Boomer Esiason, causing the crowd to go wild.

Check out video capturing the moment in which Esiason asked if Rodgers was going to join Gang Green, and Douglas bluntly replied, "He's gonna be here."

As we reported, The Packers and Jets have been haggling over a fair price for Rodgers during trade talks. Several weeks ago, Rodgers went on "The Pat McAfee Show" to say that he wanted out of Green Bay so he could move to Florham Park, New Jersey -- the site of the Jets Training Center.

Rodgers told McAfee, "My intention is to play for the New York Jets," but he also indicated he's gotten interest from other NFL teams.

He continued, "I haven't been holding anything up at this point. It's been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me, and kinda digging their heels in."