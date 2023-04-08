Wild Video Shows WWE-Style Rumble Outside Texas Club

Women Caught On Video Going At It ...

An all-out brawl erupted outside a Texas nightclub in a scene that sort of looked like a WWE Royal Rumble ... and most of it was caught on video.

Footage of the wild fight shows a group of mostly scantily clad women going at it in a San Antonio parking lot near Pivot Social Club. Of course, there were many observers watching and recording the lunacy with their cell phones.

The video opened with a young woman grabbing another female by her hair and whipping her to the ground. The two wrestled on the asphalt while throwing punches at one another.

Then a security guard picked up a third woman and body-slammed her to the ground, causing her cash to go flying into the air.

Back to the first two women. One pulverized the other with her fists until, finally, someone stepped in and broke it up.

Two more women were featured kicking each other's butts with one dragging the other around the parking lot.

Security guards managed to get the situation under control before anyone got seriously hurt.

San Antonio Police arrived on scene after everything had calmed down. Cops said the fight originally started between a woman and a security guard for unknown reasons. The guard maced the woman, who then left the location as hell broke loose.