Amanda Bynes Remains in Mental Hospital, Will Get Outpatient Treatment

It's been nearly 3 weeks since Amanda Bynes was first admitted to a mental health hospital, and while her release date is still undetermined ... those around her are already formulating a plan to make sure she stays on the right path.

Sources close to the actress tell us both Amanda and the medical staff have been taking her stay week by week. We're told she's not being forced to stay at the facility but doesn't quite feel ready to leave yet. When she is, though, she'll enroll in an outpatient mental health treatment program.

Our sources say because Amanda is no longer under a conservatorship -- which ended in 2022 after 9 years -- she can make her own medical decisions.

Amanda has worked with the medical staff to ensure she's supported when she gets out, and an outpatient program will keep her on track ... meeting with doctors and specialists.

While we're told reports that Amanda's parents have been by her side through the hospital stay are not true ... our sources say her parents do still support her in any way they can.

TMZ broke the story -- Bynes was found naked and wandering L.A. streets early in the morning last month. She flagged down a vehicle and called 911 to report she was having a psychotic episode and needed help. She was admitted to the hospital on a psych hold, and has remained there since then.