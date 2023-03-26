Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Extended Another Week, Not Talking With Anyone

Amanda Bynes is getting more of the professional care she needs ... her psychiatric hold has been extended and we're told she's seriously focusing on getting better.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Amanda remains hospitalized in Los Angeles and her stay has been extended for at least another week ... possibly more.

We're told Amanda isn't talking to anyone close to her ... it's unclear if she even remembers the days and nights she spent roaming the L.A. streets, sometimes naked and alone.

TMZ broke the story ... Amanda was placed on a psychiatric hold last weekend after she was found walking near Downtown L.A. without any clothes.

It appears Amanda may have been living on the streets for several days ... her car was towed in Long Beach on March 15, about 40 miles from her home, and people around her think she was getting around L.A. using public transit and hitchhiking.

Our sources say Amanda's car was out of gas when it was towed ... and she didn't have a cell phone on her when she was out and about.

We're told Amanda's left her house before and walked for miles ... folks around her believe she was in a manic phase.

Meanwhile, her ex-fiancé Paul Michael is telling people he hasn't lived with Amanda since January ... and she was last seen at the L.A.-area apartment she once shared with Paul a few days before her car was towed.

In the meantime, we're told there's no plan in place as to what Amanda will do once she leaves the psychiatric facility ... she's not communicating with anyone around her.

For now, we're told things are day-to-day ... if she doesn't get well soon, her hospital stay could be extended as long as 30 days.

