Tristan Thompson Now a Laker, Closer to Khloe Amid Apparent Rekindling

Tristan Thompson is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, which means he'll be reteaming with LeBron -- but, also, he'll be much closer to Khloe Kardashian ... and that's significant.

The team made it official amid reports that TT had signed with them, taking to social media to announce he was, in fact, a Laker now as they head into the playoffs. Per NBA insiders, he's being brought on to add depth to their bench -- especially when it comes to big men.

It sounds like he's going to get significant playing time too ... considering he's a vet and his history with LBJ in the playoffs -- not to mention that a good amount of current Lakers starters are plagued with injuries right now. Point guard Shaq Harrison is also signing.

This is great news for Laker Nation, as their chances at a playoff run seemed slim just a few short weeks ago. Now, however, they have an actual shot ... assuming they can get through the play-in tournament -- which starts this week. Lakers are up against the Timberwolves.

Of course, Tristan now being a Laker could be seen as good news for someone else ... and that'd be his baby mama, Khloe -- who'll probably see him a lot more heading into summer.

The dude's already here in L.A. a helluva lot as it stands -- remember, he and KK share 2 children together ... and they have been hanging quite a bit these past several months as they continue to co-parent. They were even at McDonald's in the same ride this past week.

Considering all the other signs of what sure looks to be a romantic rekindling ... something tells us Khloe might be pretty thrilled about Tristan's transfer to the west coast too.