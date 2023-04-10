'One Tree Hill' Star Shantel VanSanten's Husband Files for Divorce

"One Tree Hill" star Shantel VanSanten's actor hubby is calling it quits on their marriage ... filing for divorce after the couple said "I Do" less than 2 years ago, and they said it a whopping 3 times.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Shantel's husband Victor Webster filed for divorce in January, citing their date of separation as the 10th.

They don't have any kids together, and the reason for their split is unclear -- he didn't even check the box for "irreconcilable differences" in the divorce docs.

The now-estranged couple was super into each other back in 2021 when they tied the knot -- holding wedding ceremonies not once, not twice, but 3 times. The first one being an intimate courthouse marriage on Shantel's grandparents' wedding anniversary.

They followed it up with a Napa wedding, and then a third and final time in her hometown of Luverne, Minnesota.

Shantel played Quinn James on "One Tree Hill," and Lori in the 'Final Destination' flicks ... while Victor's been on "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place."