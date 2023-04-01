Reese Witherspoon Officially Files For Divorce From Jim Toth, Prenup in Place

Reese Witherspoon has officially filed for divorce from Jim Toth, citing irreconcilable differences ... and dividing up the assets won't be a problem.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Reese pulled the plug on her 12-year marriage to Toth in Nashville, Tennessee, where the couple was raising their 10-year-old child.

In the docs, Reese says she and Jim signed a prenup in March 2011, adding the agreement is valid, providing "adequate and sufficient provisions" for their assets and debts.

The actress says she will submit the prenup and a permanent parenting plan for the care of their child to the judge for approval.

Side note ... like all Davidson County divorce cases involving a child, Reese and James will now have to enroll in a mandatory parenting class. They have 60 days to submit a certificate of completion to the court.

As we reported ... Reese announced the split with her actor/producer husband on Instagram last week, saying they thought long and hard about the difficult decision to divorce. She also went down memory lane a bit, talking about their mutual love and respect, before mentioning their biggest priority was their son.