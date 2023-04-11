Nick Cannon Imagines Having 13th Child With Taylor Swift

Play video content The Howard Stern Show

Nick Cannon says he's open to the idea of having a 13th child ... but you would probably never guess with whom ... except yeah, we told you in the headline.

The "Masked Singer" host sat down Monday with Howard Stern, who asked Nick about increasing his already large family by one if the mother was none other than Taylor Swift.

Although Nick at first wasn't really sure where he stood on the issue, he perked up once he heard the name of the pop star, who just called it quits with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Nick couldn't contain his excitement over the Swift hypothetical, telling Howard, "That's the one. I'm all in!"

He then outlined why Taylor would be the perfect mate. "First of all, she's an amazing songwriter," Nick said, adding, "What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music."

Nick noted that Taylor can relate to him through their "very similar" dating histories while joking that his "Spidey senses" were tingling. He ended the Taylor/baby convo with this, "That would be amazing."

As you already know, Nick has a whopping 12 kids by six different women. His latest child, Halo, came into the world in Dec. 2022.