Mario Lopez's L.A. Home Sells for $4.5 Million

Mario Lopez was finally able to unload his L.A.-area mansion after putting it on the market last year -- but he's had to chisel at the price tag to do it ... to the tune of $2 million.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the longtime TV host and actor just closed the sale of his Glendale estate this week for a total of $4.55 million. The reason he was looking to get rid of it, we're told, is because he bought another mansion in L.A. last year for way more -- worth around $9.4 mil.

You'll recall ... ML's been working to get this Glendale property off his hands for a minute. He first listed it back in August for $6.5M ... but then took it off the market around the holidays, as there didn't appear to be many takers at the time. In January, he relisted the place ... only then, for a little cheaper.

Two things to take away from that ... one, it speaks to the real estate environment right now. Properties simply aren't selling like they were a few years ago during the pandemic -- when interest rates were super low -- and potential buyers were running around snapping up homes. Now, things have slowed down quite a bit ... and buyers are more picky.

The second thing is that this is a great deal for whoever purchased Mario's pad -- because, obviously, it's a beaut. BTW, Mario's not stressin' about a couple million ... he's loaded and bought the house in 2010 for just under $2M.

We've told you about this house before. It's an 8-bed, 8-bath palace that's on the outskirts of L.A. -- away from all the madness -- but with all the same luxury. There's an old Spanish aesthetic built into the architecture ... but the inside is about as modern as you can get.

The main house -- and its two-bedroom guest house -- sits on over half an acre and comes with its own private gym, dance studio, pool, outdoor kitchen, cabana and bocce ball court.