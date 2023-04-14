Actor Anthony Edwards Selling Dana Point Beach House for $6.5 Million

Anthony Edwards, who famously played Goose in "Top Gun" and Dr. Mark Greene on "ER," is looking to unload his beautiful O.C. beach house ... with an emphasis on "beach" 'cause the new owner will literally be on it.

Maverick's former flyguy (RIP. 😢) has listed his Dana Point, CA vacation home for $6.5 mil, and for that kinda dough ... it comes with some breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

Anthony's place is just a few steps from the sand, and sits on a lot that's more than 10K square feet ... making it one of the sweetest vacation homes in the area. It's well-secured, too, with privacy gates.

The crib was originally home to the family of oil tycoon Edward Doheny, dating back to the 19th century when the development of Dana Point was just taking off.

The Spanish Colonial style is also a great model of what the original homes in that area looked like.

Look, nothing's gonna bring back Goose, but chillin' on his beachfront patio would be the next best thing ... if ya got a few mil to burn!

Justin Alexander from Compass holds the listing.