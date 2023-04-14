United Airlines Offers To Fly DeMar DeRozan's Daughter To Heat Game For Free

If DeMar DeRozan will allow the Bulls' not-so-secret weapon, a.k.a. his daughter, Diar to miss school on Friday, the screeching 9-year-old free throw disruptor has a free ride to Miami ... courtesy of United Airlines.

Diar became an overnight sensation following Wednesday night's game ... where she repeatedly screamed while the Raptors players shot free throws, which appears to have worked!

Diar DeRozan deserved her own highlight reel tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nUMNKrGtVQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2023 @BleacherReport

Toronto missed half of their free throws -- going 18 of 36 from the charity stripe -- in the elimination game that they lost 109-105. The Raptors normally shoot nearly 80 percent ... meaning they left about 10 points (and a win) on the table.

The Raptors are now home.

As for Chicago, in order to advance, the Bulls must beat the Heat tonight in Miami ... and United say they have a seat aboard one of their jets for Diar.

"The flight's on us. What do you say, @DeMar_DeRozan? We’d love to take Diar’s talents to South Beach," the airline tweeted.

The flight's on us. What do you say, @DeMar_DeRozan? We’d love to take Diar’s talents to South Beach. https://t.co/6jnHOjecYy — United Airlines (@united) April 13, 2023 @united

It makes sense. The Bulls play at the United Center ... the arena inked a 20-year extension for the naming rights in 2013.

Although Diar has become a fan-favorite in Chicago, DeMar said she won't attend Friday night's win-or-go-home game, explaining she has to get back to school.

We need Diar DeRozan at that game pic.twitter.com/C5wremYLRW — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) April 13, 2023 @NBCSBulls