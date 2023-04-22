Bill Maher Presents Cojones Awards for People Who Stand Up to Cancel Culture

Well Then I Have an Award for You!!!

Bill Maher told a great story Friday night about an AAA-list Hollywood shindig where all the beautiful people were railing against cancel culture. They didn't have the balls to follow through, but Bill certainly did -- with the first annual COJONES AWARDS!!!

Bill says a big-time producer invited him to his Brentwood home to moderate a discussion on how to put the brakes on cancel culture. He says it seemed every big actor in Hollywood was there, and they were all charged up. When Bill suggested an awards show to honor those who pushed back, everyone was charged and promised to follow through. They didn't.

Well, on 'Real Time,' Bill did. He presented awards to folks who, as Bill says, told the eggshell skull-whiners ... "F*** off you over-sensitive little s****."

This year's award recipients include the President of Cornell University, who refused to offer a "trigger warning" to students in lectures that may prove too much for them to handle.

Another recipient -- Trader Joe's, which refused to yank Trader José beer from its shelves.

And Netflix honcho Ted Sarandos snagged a set of balls for refusing to pull Dave Chappelle from the menu.