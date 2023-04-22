Oscar De La Hoya Says Winner Of Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis Fight Will Be Face Of Boxing

Winner Will Be The Face Of Boxing

The Ryan Garcia and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis super fight is FINALLY here ... and Oscar De La Hoya tells TMZ Sports the winner stands to become the face of boxing!!

The two superstar boxers will meet in the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday and ODLH wholeheartedly believes Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) is gonna prove he's the real deal, and not just some Instagram boxer.

"I feel that Ryan Garcia is a special fighter," the former boxing champ said. "I think he's gonna do something special Saturday night and be the face of boxing."

Of course, this may seem like favoritism from De La Hoya (Garcia is under ODLH's Golden Boy Promotions), but the 50-year-old legend says Tank, too, can become the biggest star in the sport with a win.

"If he's doing something special Saturday night, he will be the face of boxing. He will be the man." Oscar said about Davis.

"That's how important this fight is. We're gonna find out who is the very best and who's gonna carry the sport on their shoulders for years."

ODLH credited both fighters for their strength, speed, and boxing IQ, and that's why he believes it's a 50-50 fight.

"This could be the fight to save boxing," De La Hoya said. "It excites me that the sport, because of this fight, is gonna grow."

"I strongly feel we're gonna see some record-breaking numbers come Saturday night on Pay-Per-View."

We also talked to Tank about the fight ... and the 28-0 boxer says while the fight could go to a decision, he's confident he can put Garcia down for his 27th knockout.