Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Canelo Alvarez Says Gervonta Davis Will Beat Ryan Garcia In Super Fight

Gervonta Davis Vs. Ryan Garcia Canelo Picks Winner ... I've Got Tank!!!

2/18/2023 12:25 AM PT
ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE
TMZSports.com

Struggling to figure out who to bet on between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia? Canelo Alvarez might be able to help sway you -- telling TMZ Sports he thinks Tank wins the super fight later this year.

The guys are expected to throw hands on April 15 -- that is, if the two can finally settle their differences in heated contract negotiations -- and when we got Alvarez out at the Super Bowl last weekend ... we had to ask, who ya got?

The Mexican boxing champ told us he expects Davis -- saying simply the 28-0 fighter has "got more experience."

Don't get it twisted, though ... he's still expecting a good effort from the 23-0 Garcia.

Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia
TMZ/Getty Composite

"It's gonna be a good fight," he said.

Tank has been more active in the ring and recently secured a TKO win over Hector Garcia in Washington D.C. last month. Meanwhile, Ryan hasn't taken a fight since July 2022.

But, of course, some might think Canelo is biased in his opinion because of a beef he had with Ryan when the young fighter left his camp back in February 2022.

Canelo, though, said that's just not the case.

"He's got a lot of talent," Alvarez said of Garcia. "But I think he needs more fights before the Gervonta fight."

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later