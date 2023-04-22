Steve Martin and Charlie Sheen Seem to Beg for Blue Checks Back

Steve Martin and Charlie Sheen are but a handful of celebs who seem to really want their blue checkmarks back on Twitter -- and they're making their concerns known, publicly.

The two Hollywood heavyweights took to the bird app over the past couple days to express their dismay at not being verified anymore -- and they tweeted their gripes too ... letting everyone (as well as Elon Musk, specifically) know they want to be 1 of 1 on Twitter.

I no longer have a blue check. But I would appreciate it if told me that you still see it. I really need this. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) April 22, 2023 @SteveMartinToGo

First, Steve ... who may or may not be joking here. He writes, "I no longer have a blue check. But I would appreciate it if told me that you still see it. I really need this."

He's getting a lot of responses from fans who say he's still blue checkmark verified in their books ... and that he doesn't need Twitter's validation to be considered legit. Again, considering SM's sense of humor -- we feel like he's low-key trolling in this instance.

dear @elonmusk

i’m sorry your fancy rocket

exploded in spectacular fashion. I’m certain you’ll build an even bigger and more explody one.



now,

may i please have my

blue check back?

it would mean a lot to me.



thank you in advance,

sincerely - c sheen — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) April 22, 2023 @charliesheen

Then there's Charlie ... who, perhaps, sounds a bit more serious about wanting back in the blue club. He says with some zest, "dear @elonmusk i’m sorry your fancy rocket exploded in spectacular fashion. I’m certain you’ll build an even bigger and more explody one."

CS adds, "now, may i please have my blue check back? it would mean a lot to me. thank you in advance, sincerely - c sheen." Elon responded, saying he feels Chuck's pain.

Of course, some are responding to both Charlie and Steve and asking the obvious -- if you want a blue check, why not just pay for it ... especially seeing how you can easily afford it??? It's a fair question -- but it's also tricky ... 'cause blue checks are kinda cringe now.

Indeed ... the consensus online seems to be, if you still have a blue check -- except for LeBron, William Shatner and Stephen King (whose checks Elon has explicitly said he's comping) -- you obviously pay for it now ... aka, you're sorta in the "loser club," if you will.

If that is, indeed, the case ... there sure are a lot of "loser" A-listers who still have their checks and who presumably pay Elon $8/month -- including Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenneger, LL Cool J, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Soulja Boy, Ellen DeGeneres, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd (who's got a gold checkmark, surprisingly).

All these people have opted to retain their verified status ... and clearly see some value in letting the public know they still are who they say they are. Can't really knock 'em.