Aaron Hernandez's Bro Cuts Deal W/ Prosecutors To Close Out Reckless Driving Case

Aaron Hernandez's brother, D.J. Hernandez, has just put one of his most recent legal troubles in the rearview mirror ... TMZ Sports has learned he cut a deal with prosecutors Monday to close out his reckless driving case.

A Connecticut court official tells us ... D.J. pled guilty to one count of failure to drive in a proper lane and one count of failure to use traffic control signals. In exchange, prosecutors dropped the other charges against him -- which included reckless driving and engaging police in pursuit.

The court official said D.J. was ordered to pay $100 in fines ... and the matter is now considered closed. We reached out to D.J. for comment, but he declined.

We broke the story ... the 36-year-old was initially hit with the charges in late March after he had been involved in what police said was a wild car chase through Connecticut roadways on March 8.

According to cops, officers attempted to pull over D.J. for a routine traffic stop -- but he allegedly bolted, shaking cops as he traveled at a high rate of speed.

He was eventually stopped and put in custody following a brief foot chase, cops said. Officers wrote in police documents that D.J. told them he had been driving around the state in an effort to get arrested because "he no longer wanted to stay at his mom's house."

Cops said in the docs they believed he was having a bipolar episode.

Just days later, on March 23, D.J. found himself in more legal trouble ... after authorities accused him of throwing a large brick at ESPN's campus in Bristol.