Boston Celtics Exec Heather Walker Dies After Battle With Brain Cancer

Boston Celtics exec Heather Walker -- who had worked for the NBA org. for nearly two decades -- has tragically died after a battle with brain cancer, her friends and family announced Wednesday.

She was 52 years old.

In a statement that Walker's loved ones posted on her Move 4 Heather Facebook page, they wrote that Walker "isn't fighting anymore and can finally rest."

"She is with so many who have gone before her that I'm sure she was welcomed with open arms," they added.

Heather, who joined the Celtics org. in 2006 and later became the team's vice president of public relations, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma in 2021.

While she continued to work for the Celtics, she was a huge advocate for brain cancer research, and eventually started the Heather Walker Fund for Glioblastoma Research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where she had been receiving treatment.

Our hearts and sympathy are with Heather’s loving family and friends, whom she cherished. She will remain part of our fabric for as long as the Celtics go on. pic.twitter.com/bUGiaL53A1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 26, 2023 @celtics

The Celtics called the news of her passing Wednesday devastating.

"We will miss her for her energy, the joy, and laughter that followed her everywhere she went," the team said in a statement, "and we are grateful for everything she provided her Celtics family and the countless people that she positively impacted along the way."

They added, "She will remain part of our fabric for as long as the Celtics go on."