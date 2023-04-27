NBA Star Anthony Edwards Attorney Slams Assault Charges ... 'Baseless'

Anthony Edwards' attorney is livid that prosecutors elected to hit the NBA superstar with assault charges this week ... saying the counts against his client are "baseless."

Harvey Steinberg, Edwards' rep, released a scathing statement on the matter on Thursday afternoon ... a day after the Timberwolves' guard was cited for tossing around a folding chair in the aftermath of Minnesota's loss to the Nuggets in Denver.

"With the game over," Steinberg said, "Anthony's exit from the court was partially obstructed by a chair, which he moved and set down three steps later."

Play video content Courtesy of NBA

"As video of the incident confirms, Anthony did not swing the chair at anyone and of course did not intend to hurt anyone."

The attorney added, "Anthony intends to vigorously defend against these baseless charges."

According to the Denver Police Dept., when Edwards picked up the chair and spun it in his arms, he struck two women with it. Cops say both suffered injuries.