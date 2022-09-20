T'Wolves Star Anthony Edwards Fined $40K For Making Homophobic Comment

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been fined $40K for making a homophobic comment, the NBA announced Tuesday morning.

"Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 for using offensive and derogatory language on social media. Edwards has acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate," Byron Spruell, President of League Operations for the NBA, wrote in a statement.

Play video content Instagram / @theanthonyedwards_

Edwards got himself into hot water when he posted video of several shirtless men embracing each other, saying ... "Look at these queer ass n****s, man. Look at the world I came to."

AE also captioned the video ... "Dese n****s different." In the background of the video, a woman was heard laughing while Edwards spoke.

There was almost immediate backlash and, as the league noted, the 21-year-old former first overall pick (2020 NBA Draft) seemed to offer a heartfelt apology for his actions, saying sorry on social media.

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!" the NBA star said.

What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! — Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) September 11, 2022 @theantedwards_

But, the NBA clearly felt a fine was still in order.