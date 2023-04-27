Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Nate Diaz Jailed In New Orleans Over Bourbon Street Choke Out

Nate Diaz Turns Himself In To Police ... Over Bourbon St. Choke Out

4/27/2023 6:19 AM PT
UPDATE

6:35 AM PT -- Nate Diaz's rep, Zach Rosenfield, tells TMZ Sports ... "Nate voluntarily turned himself into the New Orleans Police Department this morning approximately at 7:10 AM CT. We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense."

Nate Diaz is now in custody in New Orleans ... jail records, obtained by TMZ Sports, show the ex-UFC star turned himself in early Thursday morning after an arrest warrant was issued for him earlier this week.

According to the records, Diaz was booked at 7:40 AM on a charge of second-degree battery.

No further details surrounding the turn-in were made immediately available.

As we reported, the New Orleans Police Dept. initially issued the arrest warrant for the 35-year-old fighter on Monday ... two days after he was seen on video choking out a man during a large altercation on Bourbon Street.

CHAOTIC CHOKE-OUT
Twitter/@paullabamba

In the footage, you can see Diaz -- who was in Louisiana to watch the Misfits Boxing 6 event  -- got a guy in a headlock ... and choked him unconscious before he laid the dude down in the street. Cops said the man suffered a head wound in the altercation.

After the arrest warrant was issued, Diaz's rep, Zach Rosenfield, said Diaz was innocent ... and "acted entirely in self-defense."

Nate Diaz Fight Photos
Launch Gallery
Nate Diaz Fighting In The Octagon Launch Gallery
Getty

Diaz is slated to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match later this summer. It's unclear if Wednesday's arrest will alter any plans for the much-anticipated fight.

Originally Published -- 6:19 AM PT

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later