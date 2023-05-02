Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid at Same Met Gala After-Party, Leave Separately

Leo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Fancy Meeting You at This After-Party!!! No Connection, Though

5/2/2023 7:28 AM PT
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid strolling into the same event after the Met Gala might scream total rendezvous, but the night did not end with a love connection ... not between them, anyway.

Gigi and Leo both hit up the Zero Bond after-party Monday night -- the same spot where the likes of Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, and another of Leo's exes, Gisele Bündchen, chose to have some fun.

Of course, Leo arrived in his usual 'fit -- hat pulled down low with a face mask -- but once inside, we're told no one saw them hanging out. They certainly weren't photographed together ... and they bounced at separate times, too.

CHECKIN' OUT
Alas, there would be no rekindling in NYC ... that notion was totally debunked by Leo exiting the party as only he could.

He walked out alone and got into a limo van ... and seconds later 4 models followed him into the said van. The Pied Piper of models, this guy!

As you know, he and Gigi were first linked together in September but the spark reportedly went out earlier this year ... although they were spotted leaving the same restaurant in Milan during Fashion Week in February amid breakup rumors.

Unclear where they stand today, but it looks like Monday night's after-party bump in could be chalked up to coincidence.

