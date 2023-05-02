'M*A*S*H' Actress Eileen Saki Dead at 79

Eileen Saki, known for her work as bar owner Rosie on "M*A*S*H," has died ... TMZ has learned.

Family sources tell TMZ Eileen passed away Monday in Los Angeles, following a battle with cancer.

Fans remember Eileen as Rosie on a handful of episodes of the Korean War-era sitcom -- she was the owner of the self-titled "Rosie's Bar," a local spot for G.I.'s to take a load off. Eileen took over as Rosie following 2 previous actresses.

Some might also remember Eileen as Dr. Fujimoto from 1984's "Splash" with Tom Hanks ... and also had roles in "CHiPs" and Mel Brooks' "History of the World: Part I."

Eileen's career spanned decades, as she most recently had an appearance a few months ago in an ad for Uber Eats, getting some help crossing the street from L.A. Rams' defensive tackle, Aaron Donald.

Eileen's survived by her husband, Bob Borgen.

She was 79.