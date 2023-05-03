Golf Star Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims Announce Pregnancy

Brooks Koepka got a birthday present of a lifetime this year ... the golf superstar is going to be a daddy!!

The 33-year-old and his model wife, Jena Sims, shared the awesome news on Wednesday ... saying, "happiest birthday, the best is yet to come 🤍🤍🤍"

The married couple also shared several snaps from the beach ... showing Brooks kissing Jena's growing baby bump as she wore a white bikini top, grey sweatshirt and jeans.

Their friends were quick to send their kind words on social media ... with everyone saying congrats.

Of course, Brooks and Jena first went public at the U.S. Open back in 2017 ... and were married in June 2022.

They've been attached at the hip ever since ... and Jena makes sure to attend all of Brooks' tournaments.

To commemorate Brooks' best birthday ever, Jena even got him a cake ... which read, "HBD daddy."