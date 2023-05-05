Kenny Smith Ditches Shirt For Beach Day With Bikini Beauty

Kenny "The Jet" Smith might be in the middle of covering the NBA playoffs, but he's still finding time for R&R -- the "Inside the NBA" analyst hit Miami Beach with a stunning woman on Thursday ... and TMZ Sports has the pics!!

Smith -- who's been a regular on TNT for decades -- ditched his shirt and threw on some red trunks to catch some rays in Florida ... and had model Aline Bernardes right by his side for the occasion.

It's unclear if the two are dating -- they didn't show any PDA throughout their beach visit, but Bernades DID put him on Instagram for her 207,000 followers to see ... posting a video rocking out to music.

"Teaching gringo friends to enjoy Péricles," Bernardes captioned the clip ... which showed the ex-NBAer dancing along to the Brazilian singer.

Play video content

Of course, Smith has flown under the radar romantically ever since his divorce from Gwendolyn Osborne, which was finalized in 2021.

As for Bernardes, her social media feed is free of any significant others.

Smith doesn't have to rejoin Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley again until Sunday ... so it makes sense to get out of Atlanta for a while and rest up.

Speaking of Shaq -- Bernardes also shared a snap with the Big Aristotle at Prime 112 in Miami later Thursday night ... saying, "with my BFF."