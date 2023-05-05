'Moonshiners' Star Craig Landry Hospitalized After Electric Unicycle Wreck

"Moonshiners" star Craig Landry is laid up with a slew of serious injuries after he crashed on a unicycle and busted a bunch o' bones ... especially in his face.

Craig’s brother Richard tells TMZ ... Craig got into the wreck last week near his home in New Iberia, Louisiana while he was doing something he does a lot ... cruising around on his electric unicycle. Yep, that's a thing.

As for what went wrong on the unicycle -- well, Richard says all Craig remembers is waking up in the ambulance.

Apparently, a few women found him knocked out unconscious and called paramedics. He was eventually airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he had surgery to repair his shattered jaw.

We know what you're thinking when a guy from "Moonshiners" has an accident, but Richard says he does not believe his brother was under the influence ... adding, Craig does suffer from high blood pressure and might have blacked out while riding.

As you know, it's been a rough year for the 'Moonshiners' cast. You'll recall, Craig's costar Josh Owens was involved in a violent motorcycle crash ... breaking his neck, back, arm and legs.

Despite the string of awful luck, Richard seems to be staying positive.

Not too long ago, he posted an update about his little brother saying he was now home, but still in a lot of pain, and will need a few more surgeries on his face. He's asking fans to keep the prayers coming ... just as they did for Josh.

