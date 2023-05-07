NBA's Wendell Carter Jr. Defends Dillon Brooks, He's A Great Player!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Despite the bad reputation Dillon Brooks may get, fellow NBA player Wendell Carter Jr. tells TMZ Sports the Grizzlies forward is a solid player AND person ... and he'll do just fine on another team.

ICYMI, the 6-year-vet -- who becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason -- has been catching heat from fans and analysts for his villainous antics recently, especially in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs against LeBron James.

To make matters worse for Brooks, the Grizzlies lost the series, 4-2 ... and now the Memphis organization reportedly wants to move on from the controversial player.

However, some are vouching for Brooks ... like Carter who told us great things about Brooks -- both on and off the court.

"I think Dillon Brooks is a great person and a great player," the Orlando Magic forward/center said.

"A lot of people like to make their narratives about a lot of players from whatever they may do, which I don't think is fair. But I feel like he's a great player."

Now, when it comes to Brooks' status in the league, Wendell thinks he'll be alright ... and his NBA career is far from over, regardless of what's being said about his character.

"He'll be in this league for a long time, whether it's with Memphis or somewhere else," Carter said. "He'll do just fine."