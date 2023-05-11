Stars, Kraken Honor Allen Shooting Victims With Helmet Decals At Playoff Game

The Stars and Kraken are stepping up to honor victims of last weekend's horrific mass shooting in Allen, Texas ... wearing helmet decals for their playoff game Thursday night -- while also auctioning off some memorabilia to raise funds for those affected by the tragedy.

Dallas and Seattle both jointly announced the tributes on their social media pages minutes ago ... five days after a gunman terrifyingly opened fire at an outlet mall in Allen, killing eight people and wounding seven others.

To benefit Victims First and the Support for Allen Fund, the Dallas Stars and @ds_foundation will be hosting a game used memorabilia auction.



Tonight's 50/50 raffle will also benefit both charities.#AllenStrong 🤍 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 11, 2023 @DallasStars

Both teams revealed their players will have "ALLENSTRONG" stickers affixed to the left side of their helmets when the puck drops on Game 5 in Big D.

In addition, the Stars said they'll have multiple auctions going on starting Thursday -- with the profits from the bidding set to go toward the Victims First and the Support for Allen Fund foundations.

Some of the items fans can bid on include a game-used puck signed by captain Jamie Benn ... and a game-used stick autographed by goalie Jake Oettinger.

Dallas also said the 50/50 raffle at Thursday night's game will benefit the two charities.