Floyd Mayweather To Get Juneteenth-Themed WBC Belt At John Gotti III Fight

A one-of-a-kind belt will be presented when Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti's grandson meet in the ring next month ... with the World Boxing Council designing a special Juneteenth-themed keepsake for the exhibition.

TBE and John Gotti III are slated to fight on June 11 in Florida ... which falls just over a week before the federal holiday.

Given the historic significance of Juneteenth, we're told the WBC wanted to commemorate the day as part of the weekend's festivities by presenting the unique belts to Floyd, as well as Robert Smith, James McNair, and Jona Rechnitz for their contributions to society.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán spoke with TMZ Sports on the move ... saying "Juneteenth is a national holiday and Floyd Mayweather is the best representative for success and glory through hard work and dedication."

"The WBC will thank and support these four great men who make life better for all every single day."

The belt features broken chains and hands shaking ... as well as the usual "WBC World Champion" etched on the front with "Juneteenth" underneath.

The whole boxing match will be a celebration ... with Ozuna and Lunay set to bring the vibes.