Shy Glizzy Arrested on Felony Charge After Cops Say He Pulled Gun on Girlfriend

Shy Glizzy got arrested over the weekend after cops say he pulled a gun on his girlfriend and threatened to harm her ... TMZ has learned.

Our law enforcement sources tell us the rapper was arrested Saturday following a verbal altercation with his on-again, off-again girlfriend ... which police say escalated to the point where Shy grabbed a firearm and made a threat.

We're told the alleged incident played out on a public street around 9 AM Saturday ... and Shy took off after the argument. Our sources say West Hollywood Sheriff's Deputies got involved and a criminal report was made ... Shy was eventually tracked down by 6 PM and arrested.

Shy Glizzy was booked on a felony charge of making criminal threats ... records show he was released after about 4 hours behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

Our sources say police did not find a gun on Shy when he was arrested ... and he denied ever threatening the girlfriend, who we're told he's been dating off and on for 4 months.

We're told the case remains under investigation.