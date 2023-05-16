Conor McGregor Celebrates Son's Birthday In L.A., Shaves Off Signature Beard

Play video content TMZSports.com

It's a special week for Conor McGregor -- it's the UFC superstar's youngest son's birthday ... and to celebrate the occasion, The Notorious decided to take a trip to Los Angeles ... with a new look!!!

Ditching his signature beard for the first time in months ... McGregor was thrilled to carry around baby Rian throughout the streets of Beverly Hills on Monday -- just hours before the toddler turned two years old.

McGregor was in great spirits while holding the kid -- making sure TMZ Sports' photog was well aware of Tuesday's big day.

"That's it, that's it," McGregor said, grinning ear-to-ear. "Birthday boy tomorrow! He's two tomorrow!"

Conor also talked a little fighting in between showing love for his baby boy ... telling us he and the UFC will be announcing an official date for his return fight against Michael Chandler "very soon."

He appeared to add that his UFC comeback won't just stop with a tilt against MC either ... telling us he's got his sights set on recording a few more knockouts to break the UFC's all-time career KO record.

The #TUF31 trailer has dropped.



Here’s the snippet of Conor McGregor shoving Michael Chandler in the face during a heated back-and-forth.



Thoughts, folks? pic.twitter.com/VnX8lso3T4 — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) May 10, 2023 @Chisanga_Malata

"I'm only five KOs to go," the 22-6 fighter said. "So I'm almost there already!"

McGregor has not fought since he badly broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 ... but he's been working like a madman to get back -- and, clearly, we're now just a few months away from the return.