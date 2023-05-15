Conor McGregor Posts Pic In Nothing But His Undies, Fans Go Nuts

Tom Brady's now got some company in the underwear thirst trap game ... Conor McGregor just shared a snap of him in nothing but his tiny briefs just like the G.O.A.T. -- and he looks gooooood!!!!

The 34-year-old UFC star posted the pic on his Instagram page on Monday afternoon ... showing off his ripped body in some small undies.

In the photo, Conor can be seen laying out catching some rays ... all while his muscles -- and more -- were on full display.

Play video content

McGregor seemed to be trying to draw the attention toward his Forged Irish Stout beer with the post -- as he had a can of it in his left hand. Conor also captioned the pic, "🌞 @forgedirishstout."

Fans loved it all ... with one commenter saying they wanted the 22-6 fighter to start an OnlyFans page.

Of course, McGregor is far from the only athlete to showcase his body sans pants and shirt ... Cristiano Ronaldo does it all the time, as did Brady in the days following his retirement back in February.