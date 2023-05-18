Tiger Woods Scores Big Win In Court Over Erica Herman, Case Ordered To Arbitration

Tiger Woods has just notched a big victory in court over his ex ... a judge has ruled Erica Herman's gripes with the golfing legend must go to a behind-closed-doors arbitrator -- something Woods has been wanting for months.

Herman initially sued Woods back in early March ... alleging he wrongly kicked her out of their Florida home following their split in 2022. She argued at the time her disputes should play out in public court -- not private arbitration -- claiming an NDA that he made her sign in 2017 should be nullified on the grounds that Woods allegedly conditioned her job and right to live their home on their romantic relationship -- which she says constitutes "sexual harassment" under Florida law.

Woods countered that she couldn't bring him to court, saying the NDA required any qualms between the two to be meted out in arbitration. He added that he had never been sexually inappropriate with her.

Martin County, Fla. judge Elizabeth A. Metzger ruled in Woods' favor late Wednesday, saying Herman must abide by the NDA's arbitration provision.

She also said in her ruling Herman's sexual harassment claims were "vague and threadbare" and "implausibly pled" ... writing, "Herman has had the opportunity [to] provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment, however, she has not done so."

It's unclear if Herman has plans to appeal.

Woods and Herman began dating around six years ago, shortly after she had been hired to work at his Florida restaurant. She alleged in court filings that once they became romantic, he "forced her to sign an NDA ... or else be fired from her job."

The couple dated until the fall of '22 ... when Herman claimed Woods concocted a scheme involving false promises of a spontaneous vacation to throw her out of their home. She argued it all violated an oral agreement they had -- and she sued his trust for $30 mil.