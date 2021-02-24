Tiger Woods' Girlfriend, Erica Herman, Visits Him in the Hospital

Tiger Woods was greeted with a familiar face Wednesday as he recovers from his car crash ... his girlfriend stopped by, and it looks like she came bearing gifts.

Erica Herman popped into Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson, where TW is currently hospitalized. She also seemed to be accompanied by Tiger's caddie ... Joe LaCava.

They were both masked up heading in -- but later, Erica's mask disappeared. In its place was a paper cup you might get at a food court. Joe had one too, plus a paper bag of grub. Unclear if they were bringing something for Tiger, or just munching themselves.

Tiger's SO (significant other, for you old folks) since 2017 is a former employee at his Florida restaurant The Woods ... the general manager, no less. They were first linked at the Presidents Cup in NJ, and have gotten serious since ... reportedly now living together.

Good to see him getting some company that'll hopefully lift his spirits and help him feel better sooner -- lord knows he needs it after essentially having his right leg destroyed in the wreck.

As we reported ... Tiger suffered comminuted open fractures in two different bones, meaning they tore the skin. His ankle was shattered as well -- and, all in all, he required a rod, screws/pins and extensive orthopedic surgery from trauma specialists to help keep it all together.