Family of Walgreens Alleged Shoplifter Wants Life Sentence for Guard Who Killed Him

The family of the alleged shoplifter shot and killed by a Walgreens security guard adamantly disagrees with the San Francisco D.A. ... believing the guard should be charged with first-degree murder.

John Burris, attorney for Banko Brown's family, tells TMZ ... Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony should be facing murder after last month's incident, or at the very least, manslaughter.

Burris, who famously repped Tupac and Rodney King in civil suits against police, says with District Attorney Brooke Jenkins so far declining to charge Anthony at all ... the family's overall goal is to get him charged with something in hopes of getting some level of accountability.

The Brown family just wants Anthony to stand trial, because, in their eyes, he should be convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

The SF Walgreens is currently shut down following protests, but the family's hoping it will reconsider having armed security guards ... something they're not even sure was necessary in the first place.

As we reported, the D.A. released surveillance footage, police reports, and witness accounts earlier this week -- all in an attempt to defend her decision to not charge Anthony. Jenkins claims Anthony fired in self-defense, but many folks still aren't convinced, especially after seeing the video.