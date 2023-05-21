Gilbert Arenas To Ja Morant Sacrifice Fun For Greatness ... Like Kobe And LeBron!!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Gilbert Arenas says Ja Morant can move past his two gun incidents and salvage his legacy ... telling TMZ Sports all the young NBA star has to do is follow Kobe Bryant and LeBron James' blueprint and focus on being great.

Morant's on-court success is currently being overshadowed by his off-court issues -- which include his most recent weapon-flashing video that's resulted in a second suspension.

Agent Zero knows a little bit about what the Memphis Grizzlies guard is going through -- in 2010, he was suspended indefinitely by then-NBA Commissioner David Stern for admittedly bringing guns into the Wizards' locker room and having a standoff with his teammate, Javaris Crittenton.

Arenas was hit with a hefty suspension over the whole ordeal ... and he tells us it's something that tarnished how people view his own career, despite all his accomplishments.

"What do you want your legacy to be?" Arenas asked. "I did 99 things right. I did one thing wrong. Everybody remembers the one thing. No matter how many championships, how many scoring titles you win. They're going to remember this moment in this time."

Ultimately, Agent Zero believes Morant needs people in his corner who will hold him accountable and challenges the embroiled point guard to reflect on what he wants to be remembered for when he's no longer in the NBA.

Gil name-dropped Kobe and LeBron as perfect examples of guys who did it the right way ... explaining they sacrificed fun and certain friendships for their love of the game.

Arenas says Ja will have to cut ties with some people in order to get back to being considered superstar status like Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic and more ... but there's no doubt in his mind it can happen.

Gil spent 12 seasons in the NBA and has pivoted to being a media personality in retirement, talking all things hoops on his "Gil's Arena" podcast on the Underground Fantasy Content Network.

