Kris Jenner Attends Lakers Game, Supports Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner was sitting courtside Monday night, supporting Tristan Thompson -- and perhaps bringing the NBA vet some luck -- 'cause not only did TT get a decent amount of burn, but he also scored his first points in weeks!

Unfortunately for fans of the purple and gold, it wasn't enough to keep the brooms at bay ... and the Lakers were swept by the Nuggets.

Jenner showed up to Crypto.com Arena with bae Corey Gamble ... and the two sat front row, along the baseline for the pivotal game.

32-year-old Thompson ultimately played 10 minutes, making 2 of his 4 attempted field goals for 4 points and 1 rebound.

Before game 4, Tristan had only played 1 minute total in the first 3 games.

Jenner's presence is seemingly further proof everything is good on the Thompson-Kardashian-Jenner front. In fact, when Tristan was first signed by the organization, Corey not only attended a game but also partied with TT afterward.

Kris wasn't the only celeb in the building last night ... the place was jam-packed with celebs.