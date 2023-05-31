Pirates' Travis Swaggerty Says Wife Dealing W/ Rare Blood Disease After Raccoon Attack

Pittsburgh Pirates minor leaguer Travis Swaggerty is asking his fans for prayers ... revealing on Wednesday his wife is dealing with a rare blood disease after she was attacked by a raccoon.

Swaggerty -- the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft -- said his partner, Peyton Swaggerty, was bitten by the rabid animal over a year ago ... and her life has been hell ever since.

In a statement posted on his social media page, the outfielder said Peyton has been "riddled" with "unresolved pain and problems" that have "completely taken her quality of life away from her."

Travis said in his note that she was headed for an appointment at the Mayo Clinic later Wednesday to try to find solutions to the issues.

"I wanted to share this to ask for support and prayers for her," he wrote, "along with reminding everyone to not take anything for granted in this life, especially the little things."

Travis said in a separate tweet that Peyton, despite all of the medical issues, has remained a stellar mom to their baby daughter.

wanted to add to this and say regardless of how she’s feeling, she always makes sure she’s Mom first. every day she does everything in her power to make sure that Sutton has a great, fun day. she fights through everything she’s feeling to be the best mom she can be. https://t.co/zBxhRm4eUw pic.twitter.com/40f6Plg1qY — Travis Swaggerty (@TSwaggerty_21) May 31, 2023 @TSwaggerty_21

"She fights through everything she’s feeling to be the best mom she can be," Travis said.

Peyton thanked her husband and his fans for their support in a tweet of her own on Wednesday morning ... adding, "We're on our way to the Mayo Clinic right now."

"I'm trusting God and the doctors!"

