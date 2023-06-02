Big Time Rush Passes Out Doughnuts To Fans in NYC To Celebrate New Album

Play video content TMZ.com

Big Time Rush fans were treated to big time sugar rush thanks to their favorite band passing out doughnuts to celebrate the release of their new album!!

We got the guys out in NYC on Friday as they left "Today" to promote the drop of their fourth studio album, "Another Life" ... and, it just so happens to be National Doughnut Day.

Band member Kendall Schmidt seemed to totally dig his new gig as doughnut man, personally handing out free doughnuts to the screaming fans ... who obviously ate it all up.

Kendall says we can expect a whole lot more in the near future from the band -- including an upcoming tour -- also mentioning they'd love to collab with Taylor Swift.

The boy band, which also features, James Maslow, Logan Henderson, and Carlos PenaVega, first formed back in 2009 after starring in Nickelodeon's, "Big Time Rush."

