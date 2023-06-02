Roma Fans Heckle, Harass Soccer Ref, Family At Airport After Europa League Final

A Premier League soccer referee and his family were mercilessly heckled, and even had a chair thrown at them, by out-of-control AS Roma fans ... and now local police have launched a criminal investigation.

The incident occurred in Budapest ... where 44-year-old ref Anthony Taylor, who is English, was in a cafe with his family, waiting for their flight. Unfortunately, several Roma fans recognized Taylor, and that's when things turned ugly.

Anthony Taylor, the referee of the Europa League final, was attacked by Roma supporters at Budapest airport. 🧐



Shocking. 😠



pic.twitter.com/u5dmlxZs0h — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) June 1, 2023 @Football__Tweet

Several videos show Taylor, who appears to be with his wife and several other people, getting shouted at by a large group of "fans" as airport authorities attempted to whisk them to safety.

At one point, a fan even threw a chair towards Taylor.

"The Italian citizen involved in the incident was apprehended by the police and criminal proceedings have been initiated on charges of affray," the airport later announced in a statement.

Anthony Taylor was confronted by Roma fans at Budapest Airport after Roma was defeated by Sevilla in the Europa League final.



Roma Manager, Jose Mourinho, has since been charged by UEFA for using insulting / abusive language against the match official.https://t.co/66gUDDLyXp pic.twitter.com/wd5vm3b76M — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 2, 2023 @SkyNews

The Roma fans were upset their squad lost to Sevilla by penalty kick after ending regulation tied 1-1 in the Europa League final. Taylor handed out 13 yellow cards during the game.

After the game, but before the airport incident, Roma manager Jose Mourinho was seen confronting the referee in a parking lot, hurling expletives at him.

Mourinho could face a fine and/or suspension for his behavior.

As for the ugly behavior at the airport ... it's drawn widespread rebuke from everyone from the referees union to the Premier League itself who blasted the fans for the way they acted.

"[We're] aware of videos circulating on social media showing Anthony Taylor and his family being harassed and abused at Budapest Airport," the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said.

"We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the UEFA Europa League final."

The Premier League also issued a statement, saying they were "shocked and appalled by the unacceptable abuse" Taylor and his family endured.

The PL added Anthony is one of their most accomplished and experienced officials, saying "No one should have to suffer the inexcusable behavior they had to endure."