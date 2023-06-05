'RHOC' Shannon Beador Bumps Into Ex-Husband David After His New Divorce Filing

Fans of the 'Real Housewives of OC' started sounding the alarm when Shannon Beador was hanging with her ex-hubby David despite their tumultuous relationship ... and TMZ's learned their run-in came days after David once again filed to divorce his new wife.

Here's the deal -- Shannon posted a pic over the weekend of the 2 together, and while some took to the comments saying they were happy to see them still being pals, others shared some shock ... especially in light of their explosive 17 years together.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, David filed for divorce again from his new wife Lesley at the end of May -- apparently just days before the chummy picture ... citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the split and listing May 23 as their day of separation.

TMZ broke the story, David did this same song and dance last year, filing to pull the plug in September on his marriage to Lesley before asking to dismiss the whole thing a month later.

As for the new filing, it's mostly the same as last time -- he says there's a prenup and is asking to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to Lesley.