Danny Bonaduce Undergoes Successful Brain Surgery, Starts Recovery Process

Some good health news for Danny Bonaduce -- his brain surgery went off without a hitch -- and now he'll start his road to recovery and hopefully, a better way of living.

Paul Anderson, Danny's longtime pal and agent, tells TMZ ... the actor was under the knife for 2 hours Monday, but everything went really well and everyone's super optimistic about Danny's recovery.

We're told he's expected to be released from the hospital in the next couple of days, but will be doing a lot of resting at home after -- for about 3-4 weeks.

Once he feels well, Paul says everyone expects Danny to be right back at it -- tackling his morning radio show -- and joking the surgery won't affect his quick wit and sense of humor.

The main goal the surgery was to accomplish was to help Danny maintain his balance in getting around every day, something we're told Docs believe will now happen.

TMZ broke the story, Danny went under the knife to combat his recently-diagnosed hydrocephalus -- a neurological disorder caused by liquid buildup in his brain.

Danny filled us in on the scary process that led him to the new discovery, which started as a mystery illness last year.

Danny is also selling his beautiful Seattle home in the midst of the health scare. He told us it's been hard for him to move, and the pad just has too many stairs and rooms to get around safely ... it's now on the market for $1.6 mil.