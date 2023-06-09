Swizz Beatz Shares DMX's 1st Apollo Show, Son Plays 'Ruff Ryders' Anthem'

DMX's loved ones are feeling his presence this week, and feeling compelled to keep his musical legacy alive!!!

On Friday, Swizz Beatz proved he was coming around to loving X's signature song, "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" again ... by sharing rare footage of the late rap megastar's first-ever show inside Harlem's famed Apollo Theater!!!

Swizz has openly admitted "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" brings him to tears more than any other DMX song.

In the footage, dated sometime in 1998, a nimble and energetic X rips through "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," his "It's Dark & Hell is Hot" intro ... and is supported in the background by Ruff Ryders' founders Joaquin and Darin Dean, Swizz and Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti.

Not to be outdone, X's six-year-old son Exodus flexed his inherited musical talent and played the opening to "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" on his piano.

