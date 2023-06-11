Trump Org Store Selling Father's Day Merch, Dress Like Twice-Indicted Prez

Donald Trump is seen by some as America's #1 man -- but his org is also trying to sell him as #1 dad ... one your own pops can emulate with a bunch of Trump-y gear for the holiday.

The Trump Org is all set for Father's Day, blasting out an email to potential customers who might be inclined to get their Papa Bear a special gift this year ... in the spirit of DT himself. Indeed, they're hawking Trump-inspired merch ... so that your dad can look just like him.

Their campaign is called Dad's the Boss ... and it's full of items that reflect Trump's essence. Of course, they're selling silk red ties (blue ones too) that go for $125 a pop ... plus, a bunch of Trump-branded items like a flask, coasters, mugs and other knickknacks that are all less than $100. As far as actual clothing ... they got polos and pullovers ranging from $80-$100.

There's more ... in addition to the "Boss Dad" collection, there's also entire other categories called "For the Man Cave," "Gold Dad," "Sporty Dad" and others. All of them contain Trump-inspired toys and trinkets ... with either his name emblazoned, or a straight up "45."

There's a lot to select from -- however ... this crap ain't exactly cheap! Even something as simple as a rambler is as high as $65. The price point for much of the items is almost on a high-end athletic brand level ... as if they fancy themselves as a Lacoste competitor.

The other thing to consider here ... the more Trump gets criminally indicted -- twice now already, FWIW -- the more it feels like trying to match his style is a losing man's game.

To each their own, we suppose. They wouldn't be peddling these things if people weren't buying them -- and as we know, there are many in this country who are fiercely loyal to the ex-Prez ... and continue to be despite the mounting charges and scandals ahead of 2024.