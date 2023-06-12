'The Idol' Star Lily-Rose Depp PDA With Girlfriend 070 Shake In NYC

"The Idol" star Lily-Rose Depp was spotted giving her girlfriend 070 Shake something to smile about ... having some hands-on fun together in the Big Apple.

LRD and her rapper GF were taking in NYC Sunday, but the busy city wasn't the only thing Shake was focused on -- digging around down Lily-Rose's short, black skirt!

Apart from the grabby embrace, the lovebirds grabbed some lunch at Lure and followed it up with a shopping trip at Balenciaga and The Vintage Twin stores.

For those unaware, Lily-Rose and Shake went Instagram official in May when the actress posted a pic of them kissing, captioning it "4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH."

Since then, they've been spotted smooching at LAX as Lily-Rose returned home from the Cannes Film Festival.

And FYI -- Lily-Rose has been previously linked to the likes of Austin Butler and Timothée Chalamet, while Shake's dated singer Kehlani for about a year.