Drake Paid $20K For 'Money In The Grave' Beat, Says Producer Lil CC
6/14/2023 9:42 AM PT
Drake was so floored by the instrumental for his future Toronto Raptors championship anthem "Money In The Grave," he shelled out $20k for the track on the spot, claims producer Lil CC.
The big bag payday rang especially monumental for CC, as the 2019 track was actually her first-ever placement as an artist!!!
Rick Ross wound up hopping on the track and the rest became history -- yet another Top 10 Billboard hit for Drake and a summer anthem to celebrate the Raptors' first chip as a franchise.
CC recalled hearing "Money In The Grave" for the first time during an appearance on "Shirley's Temple." She says she was out in London for a modeling gig and removed from English-speaking friends who would share her excitement.
CC went on to score song placements with the likes of French Montana, Roddy Ricch and Rubi Rose. Hitting the Drake lottery has its benefits!!!